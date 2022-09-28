First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.