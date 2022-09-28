First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FNK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

