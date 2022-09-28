First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

