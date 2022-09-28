First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after buying an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

