First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 436,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,300. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

