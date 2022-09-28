First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $8.27. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1,435 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

