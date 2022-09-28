Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 28,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

