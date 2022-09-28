Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $154.49. 321,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

