Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund comprises approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 86,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MUI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,789. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.