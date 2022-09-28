Flowserve Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

