Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

FOSLL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

