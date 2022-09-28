FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.95

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 40554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FOX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

