Fractal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.