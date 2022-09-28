Fractal Investments LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $5,724,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 199,190 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

