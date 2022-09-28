Fractal Investments LLC Buys 16,433 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

