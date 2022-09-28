Fractal Investments LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.2% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 40,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 57,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

