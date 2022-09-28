Fractal Investments LLC Sells 30,311 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fractal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,311 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

