Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fraport Stock Down 11.6 %

Fraport stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Fraport has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.58.

Get Fraport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.