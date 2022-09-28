freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.36.

About freenet

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.