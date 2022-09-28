Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FEIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,397. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

