Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.