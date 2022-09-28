Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $22.22

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $23.79. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 38,791 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.