Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.68.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

