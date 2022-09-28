Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.68.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
