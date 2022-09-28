Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
