Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 1,138,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 397,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05. The stock has a market cap of £61.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.32.

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

