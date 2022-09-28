Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 66,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,679,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,911,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $3,914,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $6,578,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

