FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Raised by Analyst

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Swatch Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

About The Swatch Group

SWGAY opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

