G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter. G City had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 6.03%.

G City Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

