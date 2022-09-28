GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Shares Down 12.4%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

GAM Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About GAM

(Get Rating)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.