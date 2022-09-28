GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.84.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $168,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.