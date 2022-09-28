Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 13,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

