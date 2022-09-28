Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 13,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
