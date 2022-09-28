General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.58

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 75186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

General American Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

