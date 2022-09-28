General Mills, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

