Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 109,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

