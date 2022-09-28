Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $435,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IYM stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87.

