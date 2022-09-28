Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 19,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,204. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

