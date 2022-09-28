Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,558 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 166,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

