Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

