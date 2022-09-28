Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Gentera Company Profile
