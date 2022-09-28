GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FXI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

