Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Trading Down 24.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 255.96%.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

