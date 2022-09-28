Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.35. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,900 shares traded.

Glacier Media Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

Glacier Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Featured Articles

