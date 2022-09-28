Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Down 6.9%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

GLAPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Glanbia from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

