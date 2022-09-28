Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 6,113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,543,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,374,000 after buying an additional 235,528 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

