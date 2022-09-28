Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 458,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,444. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

