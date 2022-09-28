Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

