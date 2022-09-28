Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.26. 252,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

