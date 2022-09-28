Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 710 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,149. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

