Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $724,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

