Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 309.9% in September

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 309.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,261. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

