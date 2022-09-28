Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 261.3% in September

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of GSMG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,797. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.13% of Glory Star New Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

